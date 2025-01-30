Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Linda said: "I think occasionally we felt guilty, but we loved it as well."

Minah added that "as the days went on, it got harder", admitting that it was "all fun" at the start of the show as they "hadn't got to know each other", but things soon changed.

"Linda and I are emotional people, and we get connected to people very quickly," Minah explained.

"So as the days went on, it did get harder, but you've got to do what you've got to do."

Linda, Minah and Fozia. BBC/Studio Lambert

However, time was against Linda and Minah during the show, as the former became the second Traitor to be banished from the castle after Minah turned on her as the Faithful grew suspicious.

But as per the rules of the game, Minah had the recruit one of the Faithfuls to join her in the turret. Minah chose to recruit Charlotte and after she accepted, no one was prepared for the treachery that was about to unfold.

As whispers began to spread across the castle of Minah possibly being a Traitor, Charlotte kept the rumours quiet from her fellow Traitor, before turning on her in one of the later roundtables, which led to her banishment.

Explaining her time in the castle, Charlotte expressed a similar sentiment to Linda and Minah, admitting: "I had to kind of keep fighting".

She said: "It's really tough, especially going against someone you love so much in the castle. It's tough, but you kind of owe it to the game, like we've signed up to play a game.

"This is the game. This is the way the game has made it manifested itself. And you know, I was the last traitor. I had to kind of keep fighting."

The Traitors season 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

