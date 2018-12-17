The Apprentice fans think Lord Sugar definitely made the right decision in 2018 final
The best woman won the £250,000 business investment after winning the BBC1 show according to viewers
After 12 weeks of boardroom grillings, fiery arguments and many, many gaffes (chilli sauce doughnut, anyone?) on The Apprentice, Lord Sugar has finally picked his new business partner: Sian Gabbidon.
In the final showdown of the series, the 25-year-old businesswoman impressed the business mogul with her reversible swimwear company, winning the competition ahead of fellow finalist and nut milk maker Camilla Ainsworth.
But was Sian a worthy winner of the show’s £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar?
Absolutely according to the viewers, who praised her calm professionalism throughout.
Those watching at home were particularly impressed with how Sian held her own in the boardroom after Camilla attacked her brand for “not being on anyone’s radar” after three years of business.
Although some thought Camilla’s nut milk business had more potential…
So much for the final two, but what about the returning fired candidates?
Congratulations, Sian!