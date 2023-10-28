The new season promises viewers "a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals", in the hopes of being crowned the winner.

In fresh episodes, 18 people from all walks of life are marooned in a tropical location where they are divided into two tribes.

They will then have to compete against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges.

But where is this tropical location where all the action happens? Read on to find out where Survivor UK 2023 was filmed.

Where was Survivor UK filmed?

The rebooted season of Survivor UK was filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Survivor UK.BBC/Remarkable

When does Survivor UK air?

Survivor UK launches on Saturday 28th October at 8:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will be followed by a second episode on Sunday 29th October at 8pm, after the Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Episodes will then air every Saturday and Sunday each week.

