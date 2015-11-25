Strictly Come Dancing week 10 song and dance list revealed
The Jackson 5, Emelie Sande and Etta James among the musical choices this week as the final seven tackle Tangos and Rumbas
Seven couples left, seven brand new song and dance choices ready for this Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing performance.
We're onto week ten of the ballroom competition, as the dream of holding the Glitterball trophy aloft gets ever more real.
After the bright lights of Blackpool, here's the song and dance choices the celebs will hope keeps them safe for another week...
Jay and Aliona will perform the Tango to Prince’s When Doves Cry
Katie and Anton will dance the Argentine Tango to Àstor Piazzolla’s Libertango
Kellie and Kevin will Salsa to The Jackson 5 hit I Want You Back
Peter and Janette will dance the American Smooth to Sweetest Feeling by Jackie Wilson
Anita and Gleb are dancing the Rumba to ‘Read All About It’ by Emelie Sande
Georgia and Giovanni will perform the Paso Doble to Europe’s The Final Countdown
Helen and Aljaz to dance the Viennese Waltz to Etta James’s At Last
See Strictly Come Dancing Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1