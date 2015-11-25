After the bright lights of Blackpool, here's the song and dance choices the celebs will hope keeps them safe for another week...

Jay and Aliona will perform the Tango to Prince’s When Doves Cry

Katie and Anton will dance the Argentine Tango to Àstor Piazzolla’s Libertango

Kellie and Kevin will Salsa to The Jackson 5 hit I Want You Back

Peter and Janette will dance the American Smooth to Sweetest Feeling by Jackie Wilson

Anita and Gleb are dancing the Rumba to ‘Read All About It’ by Emelie Sande

Georgia and Giovanni will perform the Paso Doble to Europe’s The Final Countdown

Helen and Aljaz to dance the Viennese Waltz to Etta James’s At Last

See Strictly Come Dancing Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1