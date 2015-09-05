Twitter: @TheRealKirstyG

Famous for: Talking all things sport on Sky Sports

Bio: Kirsty Gallagher is a well known face on sports TV, having fronted Sky Sports News, Soccer Extra, Soccer AM and slots on Radio 5 Live.

More like this

The star, who is the daughter of former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, might spend most of her time on the side lines, but she did win the third series of Channel 4’s winter sports series The Games so there's no doubt she has skills herself.

She's also admitted to being super competitive, so her fellow contestants had better brace themselves once the series kicks off later this month...

Here she is trying out her first dance move with fellow Strictly newcomer Iwan Thomas...

Advertisement

https://vine.co/v/ej037PwiLTx/watch?v=simple

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.