Season 2 will pick up “right where cameras left off” and give fans a glimpse at “some very special and monumental firsts for the family”, including Belle’s first day at nursery, all of the little ones learning to ski, a Valentine’s gift that leaves Stacey in a fit of giggles, and Zach beginning driving lessons with grandad Dave.

The official synopsis continues: “Audiences will get to see what really goes into making it work when you’re bringing up a blended family of teenagers and toddlers, as Stacey and Joe continue to navigate and manage their busy schedules and work lives, including passion projects and navigating changing family dynamics.”

The couple said in a statement: “We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series 1. Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon in Stacey & Joe season 2. BBC

Clare Sillery, BBC Documentaries' head of commissioning, added: “It’s so good to be working with Stacey and Joe and their family again. Audiences loved the first series, episode 1 reached an audience of 4.2 million on BBC One, that’s a lot of eyes on Pickle Cottage.

“It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series 2 will continue to reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

Charlotte Brookes, head of popular factual at Optomen, said: “We’re so grateful to Joe and Stacey and their family for letting the cameras in once again to document the highs and lows of their lives. There’s never a dull moment at Pickle Cottage."

Stacey & Joe season 2 will premiere on 9th September at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

