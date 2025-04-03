The shows chronicles the couple’s daily antics, from award ceremonies and wedding anniversaries, to changing nappies and school runs. The series ends with the family preparing for the festive season.

The pair have six children between them, three together and three from previous relationships.

The series kicked off on BBC One earlier this week, but when can fans expect new episodes and how many are there? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Stacey & Joe?

Stacey & Joe: This Is Us is a six-part series which kicked off on Tuesday 1st April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Subsequent episodes will be shown on successive Tuesdays in the same slot.

Episodes will also drop on BBC iPlayer once they’ve aired.

On the announcement of the series, which came at the start of 2025, Solomon said: "2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones.

"We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with Stacey & Joe!"

Meanwhile, Swash also said: "We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps... But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about Stacey & Joe!

"Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting."

He continued: "There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!"

Stacey & Joe release schedule: When is episode 2 out?

Episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday 8th April at 8pm.

The expected full release schedule is as follows:

Stacey & Joe episode 1 – 1st April at 8pm (out now)

Stacey & Joe episode 2 – 8th April at 8pm

Stacey & Joe episode 3 – 15th April at 8pm

Stacey & Joe episode 4 – 22nd April at 8pm

Stacey & Joe episode 5 – 29th April at 8pm

Stacey & Joe episode 6 – 6th May at 8pm

