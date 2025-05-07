The first season premiered just last month, but quickly grew into a breakout hit as viewers were charmed by the charismatic couple, their children and their numerous pets – including two dogs and several ducks.

The BBC teases that the next episodes will see the clan "taking a family trip, and continuing to manage their busy work lives, passion projects and celebrating milestone family moments".

In a joint statement, Solomon and Swash said: "The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey & Joe... We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we're so excited to bring out another series with the BBC."

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning at BBC Documentaries, added: "We are delighted to be working with the Solomon-Swash family and [production company] Optomen once again, on what already promises to be an incredibly exciting second series.

"It's been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon in Stacey & Joe. BBC/Optomen Television

Stacey & Joe season 2 will once again consist of six hour-long episodes, which will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer later this year, with shooting about to commence on the next chapter in the heartwarming factual series.

Solomon first rose to fame on The X Factor, placing third in the 2009 edition of the singing competition, before going on to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! the following year – and later, bagging a spot on the Loose Women panel.

Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders – a character he recently reprised for a guest appearance – and also found further success via I'm A Celebrity, winning the 2008 season and subsequently presenting its companion show Extra Camp.

The pair married in 2022 and are currently raising five children as a blended family.

Stacey & Joe is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

