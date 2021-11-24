Simon Gregson reveals which terrifying I’m A Celeb Trial he’s looking forward to

Corrie actor Simon Gregson is set to make his debut on I’m A Celebrity 2021 this week, after the show confirmed him as a late arrival on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

And, while most contestants in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up have admitted to feeling nervous or being afraid of creepy crawlies, Gregson is actually looking forward to some of the Trials.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com before he entered Gwrych Castle, where I’m A Celebrity is filmed, the 47-year-old revealed he’d like to take part in the Trials which involve jumping from heights.

ITV

“I’ve always kind of been outdoorsy,” he explained. “But there’s a lot of things that I’ve kind of shied away from like bungee jumping, things like that. I’ve got no clue what they’ve got in store for us, but if there is any kind of outdoorsy things where you have to jump off stuff, I’m kind of really looking forward to that!

“Although I’ve always wanted to do it, I’m not really sure whether it’s about safe but, of course, with it being I’m A Celebrity, if you were to do any of these outdoors, I don’t think there’s a safer environment to do it in. So, I’m quite looking forward to if there’s some outdoors stuff.

All the gossip in your inbox. A better way to keep up... Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Asked which challenges he’s not particularly keen on, Simon said: “I think, like anyone else on the planet, being buried underground!”

He added: “I remember watching it once where they put somebody underground and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no thanks.’ I mean, who wants to be buried alive? I’m sure that will come up again, but that’s got to be the worst one to do.”

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.