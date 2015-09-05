"I love Olly Murs... He's one of those people you'd love to go and have a drink with. I'd love him to be one of my friends," the young performer said.

It sounds like harmless fun to us – we've all got celebrities we'd like to share a pint with – but X Factor boss Simon Cowell wasn't so sure.

“He’s more than a lookalike and soundalike, he’s a complete stalker,” said Cowell afterwards. “I asked him if he has ever watched a movie called Single White Female. I asked Olly if he had seen the movie too because this guy has literally channelled Olly."

“He doesn’t just look and sound like him, he actually wants to be him," he continued, joking: "I had this vision in my head of Olly getting locked up in a room with tape around him one week while this guy takes his job. I think it might happen. If Olly goes missing, then turn up at this guy’s house and look in the garage or the garden..."

The X Factor continues on Saturday and Sunday on ITV