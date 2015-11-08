“Shall I tell you why I love my job? Because I love moments like this when we can discover someone like you,” he told 17-year-old Louisa Johnson after she earned high praise for her cover of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m very proud of what this show has done,” he added.

It comes on the day that the BBC confirmed rival singing competition The Voice is moving to a different channel after 2016’s series.

ITV is expected to be the show's new home, although RadioTimes.com understands that the deal has not yet been finalised.

A move to ITV for The Voice UK might have an impact on the future of The X Factor, which currently has one year left on its contract with the commercial broadcaster. Some have suggested that two singing contests, as well as Britain's Got Talent, could be too much for one channel.

However, earlier this year Cowell discussed the crop of reality shows on the market right now and said it was enough with The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and US show Dancing with the Stars. Space for all, not just one or the other?

The X Factor continues Sunday 8th November at 8pm on ITV