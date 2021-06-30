Sexy Beasts release date – Netflix delivers a dating series with a difference

The prize for the craziest idea for a TV dating show has to go to new Netflix series Sexy Beasts.

To see whether it is possible to fall in love with someone based on their personality alone, the single contestants go on dates in disguise – dressed as a panda, a dolphin, a scarecrow or even a devil so their potential love match has no idea what they really look like.

If you ever wanted to know whether a fox could find love with a fluffy bunny, read on for all the details of how to watch Sexy Beasts.

Sexy Beasts release date

Confirmed: The first season of Sexy Beasts will be available on Netflix from Wednesday 21st July.

It’s believed there will be six episodes of this bonkers new dating show, all available from the release date.

What is Sexy Beasts?

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show from Netflix in which all the single people looking for love are disguised with prosthetics so that they have to choose a mate based on personality alone.

The disguises are face masks of animals and other creatures (as well as a devil there are aliens and insects among the singletons), which means that while the contestants can see their potential mates’ bodies as they are dressed in normal clothes, they have no idea what their faces look like.

The elaborate masks and detailed make-up designs put those on The Masked Singer to shame – each were designed by prosthetic artist Kristyan Mallet, who has worked on movies including Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Witches as well as TV series The Nevers and the upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

Each episode of Sexy Beasts features a new single looking for love who has to select from three potential mates. The masked couples go on dates together, leading to such surreal scenes as a baboon and a devil on a rollercoaster, and a beaver and a leopard practicing clay pigeon shooting. It is only when a contestant has picked their potential partner that their faces are finally revealed.

There are six episodes to enjoy of this first season, and Variety has confirmed that a second season is in the works and will be broadcast later this year.

Sexy Beasts trailer

This show certainly has to be seen to be believed, and there is a trailer that gives a hint of the wackiness that is to come:

Who is the host of Sexy Beasts?

Comic actor, writer and comedian Rob Delaney is the narrator of Sexy Beasts.

He’s best known for his leading role in the comedy series Catastrophe, which he co-wrote with co-star Sharon Horgan, that ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2019 on Channel 4.

Rob has also appeared in movies such as Deadpool 2, Hobbs and Shaw and the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

Born and raised in Massachusetts, 44-year-old Rob lives in England with his wife Leah and their children.

Sexy Beasts arrives on Netflix on 21st July.