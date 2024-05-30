The news was announced by new VP unscripted series, Jeff Gaspin, to Deadline, who announced the streamer has ordered Selling the City along with two competition series, Building the Band and Battle Camp.

Selling the City will consist of eight episodes, and will follow the agents as they navigate the "cutthroat world of luxury real estate" in New York City.

Speaking of his plans for the keeping the unscripted format fresh and exciting, Gaspin told the publication: "If you look at shows like Survivor and Big Brother, unscripted shows have such as loyal fan base that they seem to be able to continue forever.

"Obviously, that's not true of every unscripted show. But I think part of the reason is, it’s not that hard to adjust course.

"You can change a cast every season so it freshens it up. Those new casts allow you to create different kinds of drama and different types of storytelling.

"I think that’s one of the reasons that if you have a really good format, being able to change the cast on an annual basis just seems to add to the allure."

Netflix has seen success with its property reality series, with Selling Sunset about to embark on its eighth season and its OC spin-off recently premiering it third on the streamer.

Over the pond, Buying London was recently released, following the agents of DDRE Global has they attempt to "conquer the super prime high-end real estate market, from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park", and has steadily been rising up Netflix's Top 10.

It isn't clear when Selling the City will makes its way to the streamer, but there are plenty of other series of a similar ilk to give a watch until it does.

