Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Exclusive – Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander on filming season 4: “I don’t know how the heck I’m going to do it”

Exclusive – Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander on filming season 4: “I don’t know how the heck I’m going to do it”

The reality star has a lot on her plate.

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode1_00_10_48_14

Published:

Even if Selling Sunset season four is yet to be officially confirmed, star Maya Vander has a lot on her plate. The estate agent turned reality star has two young children and has just started her own Maya Vander book in Miami, where she is based when she isn’t filming the show in LA.

Advertisement

It’s no wonder she’s a little worried about how she’s going to juggle it all once production on the fourth series gets underway. “This time I have two babies, you know, and I’ve been really busy with real estate in Miami,” she told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

But fear not, Maya still “wants to be a part of [season four]”, she just has to “find out logistically how the heck [she’s] gonna do it”.

Juggling her family life in Miami with selling LA’s slickest homes for The Oppenheim Group has been a recurrent theme for Maya on the show. The agent even discussed the possibility of a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off after she asked Jason if he would consider opening an office there.

But, even if a Miami branch doesn’t go ahead, the star is confident she’ll make her hectic schedule work for filming – and we’re glad to hear it.

“I want to be part of Selling Sunset. I think it’s a great show and it gives me a lot of opportunities with everything, frankly, not even just real estate,” she said. “I always figure things out somehow and I think there is always a solution for everything.”

That’s reassuring, especially since co-star Davina Potratz has quit The Oppenheim Group, leaving her future on the show slightly up in the air.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Selling Sunset

SellingSunset_Season2_Episode1_00_10_48_14
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Portmeirion Torn 16 Piece Porcelain Dinner Set + Ravenhead MODE Red Wine Set of 4 Glasses, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a dinner set, plus wine glasses, for just £65.58

Upgrade your at-home dining experience with this exclusive deal

You might like

Selling Sunset season 4

Selling Sunset season 4 release date: Everything you need to know

Selling Sunset season 4

Exclusive Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald teases new additions to The Oppenheim Group in season 4

Selling Sunset season 4

Exclusive Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith says cast apologised to her after season 3 episode aired

Maya Vander, selling Sunset

Exclusive Selling Sunset's Maya teases potential Miami spin-off: "I just need sexy listings and a couple of crazy girls"