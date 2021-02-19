Even if Selling Sunset season four is yet to be officially confirmed, star Maya Vander has a lot on her plate. The estate agent turned reality star has two young children and has just started her own Maya Vander book in Miami, where she is based when she isn’t filming the show in LA.

It’s no wonder she’s a little worried about how she’s going to juggle it all once production on the fourth series gets underway. “This time I have two babies, you know, and I’ve been really busy with real estate in Miami,” she told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

But fear not, Maya still “wants to be a part of [season four]”, she just has to “find out logistically how the heck [she’s] gonna do it”.

Juggling her family life in Miami with selling LA’s slickest homes for The Oppenheim Group has been a recurrent theme for Maya on the show. The agent even discussed the possibility of a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off after she asked Jason if he would consider opening an office there.

But, even if a Miami branch doesn’t go ahead, the star is confident she’ll make her hectic schedule work for filming – and we’re glad to hear it.

“I want to be part of Selling Sunset. I think it’s a great show and it gives me a lot of opportunities with everything, frankly, not even just real estate,” she said. “I always figure things out somehow and I think there is always a solution for everything.”

That’s reassuring, especially since co-star Davina Potratz has quit The Oppenheim Group, leaving her future on the show slightly up in the air.

