While likely emotionally exhausting for all those involved, it's no surprise it took its physical toll on the ladies of MomTok, either, with scenes that appear to be just a few minutes long actually a whole operation to film, as is so often the case with reality TV.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Whitney Leavitt detailed what it's like to film the dramatic scenes, noting that while there is plenty of drama "there [are] also so many fun moments" – but they are ultimately "cut out" due to the demand for more juicy scenes.

She said: "It is very exhausting. You can see a scene that's like two minutes and that scene was like hours long. So yeah, it's overwhelming."

Whitney also found herself embroiled in some drama this season, especially with her former friend Mikayla Matthews.

Asked if there were any particularly challenging moments when it came to filming, Whitney told RadioTimes.com: " I think for me, even filming season 2, it wasn't really shown, but I was very hyper fixated on, 'What the hell is Mikayla's problem?'

"I was like, 'What is going on?' I was so fixated on the exact thing, but I think now I've learned that it wasn't an exact thing, and I think it's just been multiple things that led to how she treated me [in] season 2."

While it seems that the pair may not be on friendship terms just yet, Mikayla said she would be cordial with Whitney as she rejoined MomTok.

With season on the horizon, only time will tell how much more drama unfolds.

