Who is Miranda McWhorter?

Age: 27

Instagram: @miranda__mcw

TikTok: @miranda__mcw

Miranda McWhorter is an influencer and one of the original members of MomTok.

Before the swinging scandal made headlines, Miranda was a TikToker who was part of an original group of creators comprised of her, Taylor Frankie Paul and Camille Munday.

At the time of reporting, Miranda has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and often posts videos of her dancing to trending audios on the app.

But things slightly imploded for Miranda in 2022, when Taylor first revealed the truth behind the "soft swinging" scandal. While Miranda and her ex-husband Chase denied their involvement, they have since opened up about the truth behind what happened.

"I think a lot of Taylor's frustrations were with me not being totally authentic and truthful," Miranda told People.

"I was just like, 'Well, everyone wasn't hooking up with everyone,' and I just left it at that. I get why that would feel unfair to her. I think there was a lot of fear, guilt and shame that played a role in that for me, things that I needed to address in my personal life between my marriage, my religion, all of that."

In 2024, Chase told US Weekly that he and Miranda attended the parties.

He said: "I think we all have regrets. I think we all regret what happened. We probably should have not been there. But at the same time, why does this have to be a public thing? It seems like this was all happening behind closed doors, and now Taylor’s using it as a springboard to notoriety when she’s the one that actually just cheated."

Chase and Miranda have since divorced, which is now why Miranda decided to take part in season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

