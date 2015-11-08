"This is my category and they’re my friends. I think we should let the public decide. I'm sending it to Deadlock."

Had Grimshaw voted to send Mason home he would have left the competition, with Cheryl and Simon backing Seann, only Rita opting to save Mason.

The Radio 1 DJ was openly emotional about the result, saying he was in "shock" as Seann Miley Moore was sent home.

His fellow judges also struggled with the result, Cowell even telling the crowd to "shut up" as he struggled to come to a decision.

"I don’t want to send either of these guys home," Cowell admitted. "I said this last week, and I’ve got to stick by this, if there’s a sing-off and we’re judging on who was the best performer on the sing-off, then the person I have to send home – shut up – the person I’m going to send home and I say this and I really don’t want to is Mason."

A tearful Cheryl added: "Honestly I don’t want to send either of these home. I’m in a little bit of shock this is our bottom two."

It's certainly a surprise result for the bookies.

“Until the live shows started, Seann was the second favourite and even before tonight’s elimination he was in the middle of the field at 12/1 to win,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly. “To say this result is a shock is an understatement.”

Seann follows Kiera Weathers out of the competition, who lost this week's public vote.

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV