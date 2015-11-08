Kiera Weathers voted out of X Factor after losing public vote
Kiera Weathers has been voted out of the X Factor in the second week of live shows after earning the lowest number of votes from the public.
The singer, who was part of Rita Ora's Girls category, was in the sing-off last week but was saved by the judges, with group Alien Uncovered sent home instead.
This week her cover of Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison impressed some of the judges - particularly as she'd danced during the performance too - however Simon Cowell failed to be moved by the vocal.
Rita Ora insisted it's not the last we'll see of the singer as the night moved on to the second sing-off between Mason Noise and Seann Miley Moore, both in Nick Grimshaw's category.
