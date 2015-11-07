https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qtF8DqqjOU

At Boot Camp it was hard to tear your eyes away from Seann as his group performed The Eagles’ Hotel California.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-E2EJur3dA

For his second solo performance Seann dazzled with a highly-emotional cover of Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhhs8y_pxIM

At Six Chair Challenge there was barely any doubt about Seann getting a seat, playing up to his fellow competitors during his rendition of Shirley Bassey’s I (Who Have Nothing):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58oFH-J02j8

At Judges' Houses in the Cotswolds, Seann admitted his song choice reminded him of his mum back home, his emotions clear to see as he sung.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_e1fSY_qtw

And when it came to decision time, Boys category mentor Nick Grimshaw awarded Seann a seat alongside Ché Chesterman and Mason Noise.

The X Factor live shows kick off on Saturday 31st October at 8pm on ITV