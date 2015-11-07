Everything you need to know about X Factor's Seann Miley Moore
24-year-old Australian Seann has been a force to be reckoned with since his debut performance and is now part of Nick Grimshaw's final three Boys
24-year-old Seann Miley Moore has travelled pretty darn far for this year's X Factor series, buying a one-way ticket from Australia.
His debut performance - Queen's The Show Must Go On - had Rita Ora in tears, and the judges quickly marked him out as a favourite in this year's competition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qtF8DqqjOU
At Boot Camp it was hard to tear your eyes away from Seann as his group performed The Eagles’ Hotel California.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-E2EJur3dA
For his second solo performance Seann dazzled with a highly-emotional cover of Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhhs8y_pxIM
At Six Chair Challenge there was barely any doubt about Seann getting a seat, playing up to his fellow competitors during his rendition of Shirley Bassey’s I (Who Have Nothing):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58oFH-J02j8
At Judges' Houses in the Cotswolds, Seann admitted his song choice reminded him of his mum back home, his emotions clear to see as he sung.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_e1fSY_qtw
And when it came to decision time, Boys category mentor Nick Grimshaw awarded Seann a seat alongside Ché Chesterman and Mason Noise.
