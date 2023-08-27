However, things once again took a turn for the worse as he was eliminated alongside Johnnie Olivia after only a week in the villa after the couple received the fewest amount of public votes.

Speaking about his surprise exit and his connection with Olivia, he said (via The Mirror): "My time in the villa was short, sweet, but worthwhile. I'm excited to see how the connection with this one goes. I like being around her."

During his time in the UK villa, Scott formed a close bond with Catherine Agbaje, before her head was turned in Casa Amor and she chose to re-couple.

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Scott’s Love Island USA stint came as a shock to many, including some of the season 10 islanders.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Kady McDermott - who starred in both season 2 and 10 - responded to a fan asking about Scott joining the USA series.

She said: "I wasn't going to comment on this but I'm probably getting thousands of messages on this. Scott actually messaged me the other day and was like, 'Kady, I'm doing a you', I was like, 'Elaborate, what do you mean you're doing a me?' And obviously said he's going on Love Island USA."

She continued: "Best of luck to him and I said that to him. You've got to do, what you've got to do but, people say and think what they want about me but one thing is that I never lie. I never lie."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sammy Root also weighed in on Scott's Love Island USA appearance during a TikTok live.

"What do I think of Scott in Love Island USA? You've got to rate it. He's working hard," he said.

Season 5 of Love Island USA is available to stream on ITVX.

All episodes of Love Island UK series 10 are available to watch on ITVX and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Read more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.