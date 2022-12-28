Season eight will see contestants thrown into challenges in a northern Vietnamese jungle but according to The Sun , producers are planning a ninth series in sub-zero conditions.

While many of us are counting down the days till the release of the eighth season of SAS: Who Dares Wins in January 2023, fans of the reality show will be pleased to learn of further details released for another 2023 series.

While the exact location is yet to be disclosed, a number of countries are reportedly being considered. Contestants will be plunged into freezing temperatures and "pushed closer to breaking point than ever before".

Billy Billingham in SAS Who Dares Wins. Channel 4

This year's series saw the batch of contestants whisked away to the Jordanian desert but in terms of freezing cold environments, previous seasons have only ventured as far north as the Scottish Hebrides and Chile's Andes mountains.

According to a TV insider speaking to The Sun: “The team wants to switch it up by taking recruits to a country which is very, very cold. Just being able to exist in the sub-zero temperatures will be hard enough — never mind taking on the brutal tasks like ice-water plunges, snow treks and endurance challenges."

RadioTimes.com approached Channel 4 for comment.

While the season nine rumours could point to one of the most difficult seasons so far of the hit reality show, season eight is set to be an enthralling watch also.

The new six-part season will see Foxy (Jason Fox), Billy (Mark Billingham) and Rudy Reyes all return as part of the Directing Staff (DS), and be joined by new DS Chris Oliver. For the 2023 season, Reyes will no longer be Chief DS, with that role instead taken up by Billy.

Speaking about his new role in the upcoming series, Billy said: "Having been a DS on actual military SAS selection and chief instructor at the British Army Jungle Warfare Training School in Brunei, there is nobody better placed than myself to lead the recruits through this treacherous environment.

"I’m looking forward to challenging and encouraging the new recruits. However, I will not be accepting any excuses - this will be the toughest course to date!"

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 on Wednesday 4th January 2023.

