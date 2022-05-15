If you want to test your mettle on the tough-as-nails reality series, now is the time to express your interest, but be warned – the application process is no cakewalk either.

As the current season of SAS: Who Dares Wins comes to an end, Channel 4 is already getting the gears turning on the next by putting out a call for prospective contestants.

Some fans may not be eligible to apply if they do not satisfy certain criteria, while the successful completion of a challenging fitness test is also required to get on the show.

Read on for all the details you need to know about applying for SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Who is eligible for SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Before you get stuck into the application process, consult the list below to ensure that you are definitely eligible to be considered for a spot on SAS: Who Dares Wins. You must:

Be between the age of 18 and 44 years, 364 days on 31st October 2022

Have a legal right to reside in the UK

Have a valid passport for travel

Be at least 147cm (4'10") tall

Weigh at least 50kg (8 stone)

Not be currently serving in armed forces

Be available for 3 weeks in September 2022

Be willing to share vaccination status (for travel planning)

Not be a current or former employee of Minnow Films or Channel 4

Not be connected to anyone working on SAS: Who Dares Wins

Not be a spouse, live-in partner or immediate relative of a Minnow Films or Channel 4 employee

Be in peak physical health

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Applicants will be tasked with undertaking a mandatory fitness test, which will render them ineligible for the show if failed. It consists of the following:

Minimum 44 full press-ups in 2 minutes

Minimum 50 sit-ups in 2 minutes

Jerry can test – carry two 20kg weights for 120m in two minutes

Beep test (level 10.1)

Static lift onto a platform 1.45m high

How to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins

You can apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins through an online form, which is accessible via the Channel 4 website.

All forms will be reviewed by the team behind the show, but not everyone will receive a response due to the high number of applications submitted.

There is not currently a deadline listed on the website, but it's advisable to submit your application sooner rather than later to reduce the risk of missing the cutoff point.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is available to stream on All 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.