“We’re wearing a tie for young Henry who we miss intensely,” four-time Star Baker winner Steph said.

“He’s living on through us this week,” David added.

However, the tribute was short-lived as the heat inside the tent saw our bakers having to remove their ties to prevent themselves from overheating.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen our fellow bakers pay tribute to one another this series, with Henry himself wearing a cobweb brooch after Helena was dumped from the tent in an explosive double-elimination.

Alice, Steph, David and Rosie.

However, the competition is most definitely on between our bakers, with only three of our remaining contestants able to advance to the all-important finals.

With a patisserie theme, our final four had to navigate their way through a difficult domed tartlet signature, a practically unknowable technical and a showstopper which saw our bakers create an edible display case as well as cakes inside.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4