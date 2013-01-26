Rylan Clark beats Speidi to win Celebrity Big Brother 2013
The X Factor singer is crowned CBB champion after seeing off Razor Rudock, Claire Richards, Ryan Moloney and Speidi in the live final
He may have only managed fifth place in last year's X Factor, but Rylan Clark has proved he's a true reality television superstar by winning Celebrity Big brother 2013.
The 24-year-old bookies' favourite emerged victorious from a live final that began with five housemates. Former footballer and I'm A Celebrity alumnus Neil “Razor” Razor Ruddock took fifth place, with Claire Richards from pop band Steps coming in fourth.
Neighbours actor Ryan “Toadfish” Moloney came in third place, leaving a final head to head between Rylan and the much-booed American reality superstars, Speidi. After a good run in the public vote, Speidi's luck finally ran out, and Rylan was crowned winner.
Self-confessed CBB super fan Rylan described winning the series as “a dream come true”.
"For the last year all people have been doing is picking up the phone for me. I so appreciate it with all my heart." He told host Brian Dowling after leaving the house for the last time.
Rylan said the key to being a good housemate was: "whatever stick gets thrown at you, just get over it and be yourself."
When asked what he thought of CBB pantomime baddies Spencer and Heidi (Speidi), Rylan answer with magnanimity and diplomacy:
"I wish them the best in life but they are absolutely made for each other. Throughout my time in the house the one thing they gave me was a headache."