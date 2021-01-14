Drag Race UK’s A’Whora reveals the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition

Drag Race UK contestant A’Whora has revealed the “secret weapon” she’ll be bringing to the show’s much-anticipated second series.

When asked what she thinks her “secret weapon” is during the roundtable for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, the London-based queen said she’d be showing off her acrobatic skills – although her signature move is not what you’d expect.

“I did actually speak about this to [fellow contestant Lawrence Chaney] on the show,” she said.

“And Lawrence was like, ‘Girl, do you have any like tricks under your belt?’ And obviously, it’s 2021. You know, we’ve seen the death drops. We’ve seen the splits. We’ve seen it all so I’m here to change the game.

“I’m going to deliver you a roly poly. A mean roly poly.”

Glasgow-based contestant Lawrence Chaney chipped in, saying: “Well, I thought it was a jam roly poly at first. I was disappointed.”

A’Whora added: “I’m gonna be at the Olympics in full drag – roly poly.”

The 23-year-old queen is just one of the 12 contestants that make up the Drag Race UK contestants line-up, which features wannabe drag superstars from Worcestershire and Brighton to Darlington and Dundee.

Joining RuPaul on this year’s judging panel are Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, while celebrity guests Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly, MNEK, Jordan Dunn and Sheridan Smith will also stop by to critique the queens.