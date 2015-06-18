The line-up hasn't been announced yet, but will be revealed nearer transmission date.

The new show will also delve into the personal stories of the contestants as they brave new challenges while living together in the Balkan country. The stars, who will be from across the sporting world, will be assessed for psychological endurance, reaction speed, agility, hand-eye coordination, strength, stamina, visualisation, strategy, adaptability, and recovery time.

Tasks set for the stars will include deep sea challenges in the waters of the Adriatic, walking on high-wire ropes and hanging above open water. In each episode the stars will take on four tough challenges, and one athlete will go home in each episode in a bid to see which star can remain in the show and come out on top.

ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Entertainment Kate Maddigan said: “We have seen sports stars succeed in dancing, the jungle, cooking and the ice but I can't wait to see them take on each other in these specially created challenges.

"This show is designed to reveal what makes sporting legends tick and I for one am excited to see under their skin and hear personal stories from their careers and beyond."