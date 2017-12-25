During The Great Christmas Bake Off, Prue accidentally and prematurely gave away what the technical challenge was.

Usually, when presenters Sandi Toksvig or Noel Fielding ask judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood to leave the tent before revealing what the bakers will be making in the technical challenge.

However, Prue jumped the gun during the Christmas Day special, and revealed the challenge early.

Asked for her advice for the bakers ahead of the technical, Prue said, "Mince pies - they have to be delicious. They have to look fantastic, and the trick is to be very gentle."

Picking up on what had just happened, Sandi chipped in with: "Now, normally Prue doesn’t give away what it is you’re going to be making…" to which a blushing Prue retorted: "I realise I’ve just done that!"

As everyone in the tent fell about laughing, Sandi told Prue and Paul to go back to their grotto, to which Prue replied: "In shame!"

The Great Christmas Bake Off sees returning bakers Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones compete to be crowned Star Baker.

Meanwhile Channel 4 have served up yet another helping of yuletide yumminess.

In order to maximise those Christmas decorations, a second festive episode featuring Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal and Sandy Docherty will air on New Year's Day.