Spoiler: there was a lot of whimpering involved.

Morgan told RadioTimes.com that Willoughby has “the perfect blend of being a very good presenter, especially of live telly, but also has a wicked sense of humour”.

Speaking about the fact that Willoughby is replacing Ant McPartlin, who has been absent from screens since his arrest for drink driving in March 2018, Morgan said: “[Holly] has a great relationship with Dec anyway, it's with Ant's blessing and I think it's a perfect move. The show goes on. That's the maxim of show business. No one's irreplaceable.

“Ant's been through a tough time, I hope he gets himself sorted. I think he is. But I think Holly will do a great job.”

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan airs on Thursday 13th September at 9pm on ITV