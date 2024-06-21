A new cohort of Netflix's single reality favourites entered a stunning beachside retreat, all hoping for a second chance at love, but only one couple could be crowned the ultimate Perfect Match.

As the full cast returned to vote, show host Nick Lachey revealed that Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones were the winners of Perfect Match season 2!

Lachey congratulated the pair and he revealed to further strengthen their relationship and to jumpstart their life together, they were being sent on an all expenses paid vacation.

The pair popped open a bottle of champagne and sealed their win with a kiss as the other cast members clapped and congratulated them.

Christine Obanor on Perfect Match. Netflix

Christine and Nigel join Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel in the hall of fame of winners, but hopefully their relationship will blossom for longer than the previous champions', as many will notice Gabriel returned for yet another shot at love during season 2.

Season 2 saw the likes of Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier, Jessica Vestal and Izzy Zapata, and Squid Game: The Challenge star Bryton Constantin all try their hand at finding love, but it could only come down to one pair to take home the trophy.

When Christine first joined the retreat, she began getting to know Kaz and after 24 hours, he dumped Micah and matched with Christine. But when she went on a date with Nigel, it was clear Christine's attractions laid elsewhere.

Nigel Jones on Perfect Match. Nigel Jones on Perfect Match.

During the series, the couple went on two dates together. They had previously met one another outside of the show and sparks flew, but they just couldn't make it work at the time. Perfect Match changed all that.

