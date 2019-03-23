Here's why you need to get watching...

What is Nailed about and how does it work?

Each episode of the Neflix baking show sees three below par amateur bakers compete against each other trying to recreate elaborate bakes for the chance to win a $10,000 prize, which is given to them in cash with a money shooting gun.

Despite being given hours to recreate those masterpieces and even a step-by-step recipe, the allure of the show is in seeing how badly these bakers are still able to fail.

Nailed It Season 3

How many seasons of Nailed It are there?

In January 2018 no-one had even heard of Nailed It!, but by the end of the year, Netflix had already released two full seasons and a special Christmas season.

The third series came out in May 2019, giving a total of 26 episodes.

Will there be a series four?

Nailed It! fans are in luck as the streaming site has now announced that the wild, baking show will be returning for a fourth series.

Series four will be available to stream directly from Netflix on April 1st.

Along with children in the kitchen (oh no), this series will be serving up lots of Nailed It! firsts.

The new trailer teases science-themed rounds involving liquid nitrogen, and some rather interesting creations, including a cookie medal which we'd rather lose the competition for than receive.

You can watch the trailer below.

Who presents Nailed it and who are the judges?

Nailed It is presented by comedian Nicole Byer. In each episode, household judge and French chocolatier Jacques Torres is paired with a celebrity guest judge. Those who've made an appearance on the show before include Sylvia Weinstock, Jason Mantzoukas, Felicia Day and Rosanna Pansino.

Series four will see the hosts joined by Fortune Feimster, Matt Walsh and Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott.

Nailed It Season 3

Where is Nailed It filmed?

Nailed It! is produced for Netflix by Magic Elves and it is filmed in their studios in LA.

How can I apply to be on Nailed It?

Wish to appear on Bake Off but know the judges couldn’t handle your creations? You think you have the skill it takes to appear on Nailed It? You can take part in the casting by simply sending an email with your details and a picture of your best baking fail to naileditcasting@magicalelves.com.