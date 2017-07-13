Some are thrilled to see Mike and Sam Gowland (who also has history with our Liv) back in Majorca.

And they can’t wait to see what it means for Chris and Olivia (more on that in just a second, don’t you worry).

Loving that #MuggyMike is back can't wait to watch Olivia get rejected ( I hope) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KIzm6EJfaa — Kel Del Rio (@StarzAndScarz) July 12, 2017

While others are already priming to pie Mike off again.

More like this

It’s fair to say opinion on Mike’s return is split, but the consensus on Chris and Olivia’s break-up is most definitely not.

Viewers watched in shock as the duo finally ‘called it off’ following an argument on the night of Jonny’s departure.

Olivia said she was done with Chris (again) and he wasn’t up for rekindling the relationship (again), saying he’d finally realised they were wrong for each other and wanted her to be happy.

Olivia didn’t take that very well, kicking off a full-blown row with an exasperated Chris in the bedroom. And Twitter was 100% on Chris’s side throughout the whole argument.

In fact, some viewers were worried about what the whole situation as doing to Chris.

He'll certainly need some back-up now old Muggy Mike's returned, eh?

Advertisement

Love Island continues on ITV2 tonight at 9pm