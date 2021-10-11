Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg to join Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer

Michael Sheen is joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up with his partner Anna Lundberg for this week’s Stand Up To Cancer special.

The Good Omens star will be making his Gogglebox debut in Friday’s episode as he and Lundberg review the week’s biggest TV shows in a celebrity edition of the much-loved Channel 4 show.

In a statement, the couple said: “Supporting a brilliant cause like Stand Up To Cancer means such a lot to us both. The fact that we can sit on the sofa and watch TV – some of it slightly questionable – is a definite bonus. We had such fun filming and are delighted that we can join the Gogglebox families in playing our part this year.”

This week’s episode of Celebrity Gogglebox will mark the couple’s second TV project together after they both starred as fictionalised versions of themselves in the BBC One comedy Staged alongside David and Georgia Tennant earlier this year.

Sheen and Lundberg are the first celebrity couple to be confirmed for Gogglebox’s Stand Up To Cancer special, which in previous years has seen the likes of Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Line of Duty‘s Vicky McClure, Steve Pemberton, Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne take part.

The episode is airing as part of a night of live TV for the Channel 4 charity, set to be hosted by Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama as they bring together famous faces from the worlds of sport, film, music and comedy.

Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday 15th October from 8:30pm on Channel 4.