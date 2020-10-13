And what's more, both David and Shareen also admit to fancying each other.

David says, "Without being rude, I fancy the pants off her. I thought she was gorgeous, I think she looks beautiful and stunning. I just can't wait now to get to know her as a person."

"It's not about the looks, it's about getting to know him. But yeah I fancy him!" Shareen says.

She adds, "I am incredibly happy, yeah. I'm a wife — with a wedding ring!"

The episode sees the couple meet for the first time at the altar after the panel of expert matchmakers decided they were the perfect match for each other.

But according to the episode synopsis, after their fairytale ceremony the couple hit a bump on the road while on their honeymoon, with David presenting Shareen with an unexpected gift.

The episode will also catch up with Michelle and Owen, who suffer an awkward start to their marriage when an incident the morning after their wedding leads them to question their romance.

Married at First Sight has been captivating reality fans all summer long, with Married at First Sight Australia airing on E4 earlier in the year to a huge response from viewers.

Married at First Sight airs tonight at 9:15pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.