Do Married at First Sight UK’s Shareen and David stay together? How things are going

Things are moving pretty fast on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

The reality show – which marries pairs of strangers who only meet their future spouse when they’re stood opposite them at the altar – returned to Channel 4 for the fifth series on October 6th, and it’s now time for the contestants to decide whether they want to stay together or call it quits.

One of the couples in Married at First Sight UK 2020 line-up series is 47-year-old events/sales manager Shareen and 56-year-old sales director David – who are one of the oldest couples to take part on the show.

Matched by the Married at First Sight UK matchmakers, which includes Paul C Brunson, Gen Gresset and Dr Angela Smith, the duo seemed like the perfect match with Paul even joking David was “Shareen with a penis!”

However, things didn’t go as smoothly as expected, with Shareen and David divided in a recent clip from the show.

So, were they really made for one another? Or did they call it quits once the cameras stopped rolling?

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, where they are now, and what they’ve said about their marriage.

**Contains spoilers on Married at First Sight series five**

Who is Shareen?

Events/sales manager Shareen is a 47-year-old mum to three grown-up-daughters and currently lives in Llanelli, Wales. Originally from Durban in South Africa, Shareen has never previously been married and has been matched with David.

Shareen said she signed up for the show after seeing it advertised and “just knew” that this was how she’d meet her future partner.

“I’ve never been married, so to marry a stranger, I was just thinking who would do such a crazy thing?” she told ITV’s Lorraine. “But when I saw it advertised, I just knew that this was a mechanism by using three experts in the process to meet my unconditional love.”

She added that standing in her wedding dress was really intense, and when everyone had left her before she was due to walk down the aisle, “that’s when the feelings overcame [her]”.

“[My brother] took off my shoes and we did five minutes meditation and we went downstairs and he took my hand and just before the door opened, he said to me: ‘Take strength from me,’ and that moment still makes me emotional because I was just about to meet the stranger that I was hoping I was going to spend the rest of my life with.”

A first-look clip from the first episode showed Shareen becoming emotional when trying on her wedding dress as her daughters and matron of honour watched on.

“My girls are the reason I wake up every single morning and have done for the last 25 years, so now that I can take my focus off them a bit, I want more than anything to meet someone and to share this journey with,” she says in the clip before crying in her dress.

Who is David?

Solihull-based David is a 56-year-old sales director with a penchant for adventure. He was married once before for 10 years and has two older teenage children.

He told MSN.com that since his divorce in 2007, he’s been a disastrous dater. “I’m actually treating this more seriously, if anything, than my first marriage,” he said.

“I’m a little bit more grown up. I’ve had a dozen years to reflect on why the marriage didn’t work, and areas where I probably didn’t help that in the sense of communication,” he added. “I think I’m a lot more relaxed now — I don’t sweat the small stuff any more.”

When it came to speaking to the matchmakers, David said that the process was “very intensive”, as the dating experts “want to know everything about your backstory, all your life, your hobbies, your friends, you family”.

David added that the moment he found out he’d been matched with someone was “quite surreal”, adding: “I knew how many thousands of people had applied. I’ve never won anything in my life. I’m never going to win the Lottery, so when they called I thought: ‘Wow, that doesn’t happen to me very often!'”

Do Shareen and David stay together?

Sadly, the pair didn’t last.

Shareen and David seemed to have a lot in common from the get go, and were instantly attracted to one another.

Speaking to MSN.com, Shareen admitted that when she saw David in the flesh, she felt an “instant sigh of relief”. “I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a good-looking man. That’s a relief, wow, OK, I’m happy!'” she said.

Shareen wasn’t the only relieved one, as David added: “I fancied her the minute I saw her.”

“We were saying our vows and I got pretty emotional. We did end up having a bit of a fumble when it came to our first kiss,” he continued. “I went for the lips and she went for the cheek! But it was funny, it helped break the ice.”

Shareen added that she felt as though she was “walking on air” throughout her wedding day. “I mean, everything was perfect – the venue, the flowers, the cake, the guests, the speeches, just perfect.”

David agreed, adding: “It was a wonderful venue. Everything was perfect, including my bride. It was like we’d known each other a long time. Even our friends said that – it didn’t feel contrived, it didn’t feel forced. It was magical.”

However, things slowly fizzled out when they went on their honeymoon.

Fans couldn’t survive the David and Shareen shambles, as she complained about his tattoos and survival kit containing massage oil, burning scents and 30 condoms.

And the pair have since gone their separate ways, and are no longer friends.

David did stand up for Shareen on social media recently, though, after some fans accused of going on the show for “fame.”

One fan wrote: “Shareen is being trolled by cyber bullies far too much for being true to herself, it pains us so much to see it.

“Kindness is for all. Unfortunately they were just not a match, end of. Both are lovely kind people with their own beliefs & mindset.”

David then responded: “Totally agree, sad we didn’t better connect but thats life and the risk we accepted coming into this.

“Shareen has many wonderful characteristics & is a kind, positive person, an amazing mother with a good soul. She was simply hoping for a more spiritual not a logic thinker I guess.”

Shareen spoke out about her marriage with David on the show.

The reality TV star clashed with the Channel 4 show’s psychologist over her being paired up with David.

In a face to face with the psychologist, Shareen said: “From day two, I knew there was a fundamental difference between us.

“The whole prepping and bag thing in case something bad happens – I feel nothing for that kind of world or that kind of mindset.”

David has also opened up about their relationship, saying Shareen left him “broken.”

Recalling their honeymoon night, Dave said: “I’m stood there half naked after an amazing wedding day in the most wonderful honeymoon suite. It was hard to hear at the time. I was broken by it.

“My wall was fully up. I should have said then we’ve had a great day and you’ve just devastated me.”