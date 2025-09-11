Meanwhile, spin-off MAFS UK: It's Official! will follow afterwards at 10:50pm to discuss all the drama from the opener.

Episodes will air Sunday to Wednesday evening each week in a shift from last year, when instalments were broadcast Monday to Thursday.

The release date news was shared on the official MAFS UK Instagram account.

"SAVE THE DATE!" reads the post caption, alongside a video of returning relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling holding up a poster revealing the date.

“Bursting with butterflies, our new brides and new grooms will first meet at the altar to make their vows in stunning wedding ceremonies,” the official synopsis for the new season reads.

“They’ll take of leap of faith to find love as they jet off on luxury honeymoons and start a bold new chapter in their lives.

"They’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship.”

Earlier this month, Channel 4 unveiled a first look at the brides and grooms who'll be taking part this year – but who they'll be matched with remains to be seen.

Married at First Sight UK will be available to watch on E4 and stream on Channel 4 on Sunday 21st September.

