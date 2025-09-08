As the couples get to know one another, they will attend dramatic dinner parties and (hopefully) take on advice offered by relationship experts, Paul C Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

With the series coming to TV screens later this month, Channel 4 has unveiled a first look at the brides and grooms headed down the aisle. Want to know more? Scroll down to learn more about the cast of Married at First Sight UK 2025.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 cast

The full cast for this year made up of the following:

Anita

Grace

Julia-Ruth

Leah

Leigh

Maeve

Neelima (Nelly)

Rebecca

Sarah

Ashley

Bailey

Davide

Dean

Divarni

Joe

Keye

Paul

Steven

Read on to learn more about each cast member.

Anita

Anita. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 54

From: Durham

Job: Operations manager

Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids, who mean everything to her. After losing her mother, her job and then the breakdown of her 17-year relationship in the space of six weeks, Anita decided to change her life around.

Since then, she's tried to take on every adventure she's always wanted to go on, including fire-eating, helicopter flying lessons and solo trips to Ibiza!

Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, and hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox.

Grace

Grace. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Norwich

Job: Midwife in mental health services

Grace says her life has been full of dating disasters and believes she could write a novel about her ups and downs. She hasn't been in a long-term relationship since 2023, but is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour.

She is looking for someone tall, dark and handsome but will the experts be able to fix her up with what she wants?

Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 29

From: New Zealand

Job: Professional dancer

Julia-Ruth is open and ready for any challenge that life brings her. She is no stranger to reality TV, having taken part in Are You The One? on Paramount Plus. While she found love on the series, it ultimately didn't work out, and is now hoping this time round she'll find the one.

Single for two years, Julia-Ruth is ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic.

Leah

Leah. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 35

From: Liverpool

Job: Business owner

Sporty and well travelled Leah doesn't take herself too seriously and has worked incredibly hard to be the successful businesswoman she is today.

She is hoping the experts will be able to find her a woman that wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous and loves to laugh.

Leigh

Leigh. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Romford

Job: NHS clinical coder

Leigh loves getting glam and dressed up but don't let that fool you, as she has a passionate, feisty side and isn't afraid to speak her mind.

After being single for a year, Leigh is more confident than ever before and is serious about finding long-lasting love and her happily ever after.

Leigh is hoping the experts can match her with someone who is ambitious and positive, but also has a dominant side.

Maeve

Maeve. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 29

From: Newcastle

Job: Aesthetics practitioner

Maeve isn't willing to settle for someone who doesn't put in the effort, and is ready for a mature relationship.

She is hoping the experts can help her bring down her walls so she can allow herself to stay strong, but be vulnerable with a partner.

Nelly

Nelly. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 30

From: Manchester

Job: Cosmetics dentist

Nelly has built a name for herself in one of Manchester's top dental clinics and she is just as driven outside of work as she is in it.

She isn't afraid to say what others are thinking and she stands fiercely by the people she love. After being single for a year, Nelly is looking for someone strong, emotionally intelligent and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.

Rebecca

Rebecca. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 32

From: Liverpool

Job: Aesthetics nurse and clinic owner

Self-described "girl boss" Rebecca decided to become her own boss and set up her own business in the world of aesthetics and believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

Rebecca has been single for over a year and wants a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self. She is hoping the experts will find her someone she can build a future with, beyond the experiment.

Sarah

Sarah. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Aberdeen

Job: Recruitment consultant

Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to "do her mother proud" and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

After being single for two years, Sarah's dad is desperate for her to walk down the aisle to the perfect guy. Will the experts deliver?

Ashley

Ashley. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 35

From: Bridgend

Job: Operations director

A lover of the outdoors, Ashley enjoys rugby, surfing, camping and walking – but is bored of doing it on his own. He is ready to leave his dating days behind him and has set the experts the challenge of finding someone with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

Bailey

Bailey. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 36

From: St Albans

Job: Sales manager

After moving to Brighton eight years ago, Bailey set up his own micro-brewery and enjoys going to festivals, meditating and spending a lazy Sunday at the pub.

Bailey has been single for the last year and hasn't found anyone who can match is energy, but is hoping the experts will be able to find someone kind, family oriented and who will be a good role model to his three-year-old daughter,

Davide

Davide. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 33

From: Portugal

Job: Cabin crew

After planning a huge wedding for 2025, Davide was left heartbroken after the relationship abruptly came to an end, but he won't let that defeat his outlook on love.

Ready to find his future husband, Davide is looking for someone kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and someone who will share his love of cats.

Dean

Dean. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

From: Feltham

Job: Team building host

A hopeless romantic, Dean once flew all the way to Venice to go on a first date.

Having been single for around a year, Dean is ready to meet his soulmate and is looking for someone with a sense of humour who can bring fun into his life.

Divarni

Divarni. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Musician

Divarni is a man of many talents and quirks and is known for his childlike heart and smooth chat.

Putting his trust in the experts, Divarni is looking for someone with a big smile and nice eyes, and would be particularly wowed if they were quirky, goal-oriented, artistic and intellectual.

Joe

Joe.

Age: 31

From: Huddersfield

Job: Personal trainer

Joe spent most of his 20s exploring and seeing the world but admits he used to put partying over building true connections.

But after a frank conversation with his mum, Joe has changed his ways and reshaped his life. He wants to find a partner in crime who loves living life to the fullest.

Keye

Keye. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 33

From: London

Job: Marketing manager

Keye is on a journey of personal self-discovery and is searching for a more meaningful and fulfilling life – which starts by finding the man of his dreams.

Keye has been married before and hasn't had a seriously relationships since ending his marriage in 2018. He is hoping that the experts will be able to find him someone who is confident in their own skin.

Paul

Paul. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 60

From: Edinburgh

Job: Retired

Paul feels ready to embrace life to its full potential and take the gamble on love one more time.

He has been single since he got divorced in 2011, and while he has venture into the world of dating apps, he is yet to progress beyond a first date.

He has tasked the experts with finding someone who shares his love for life, as well as being outgoing and someone who he can share his hobbies with.

Steven

Steven. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 34

From: Essex

Job: Investment banking manager

Steven has been single for over a year and has been focused on raising his children and building his career, but is now ready to find the love of his life.

He is looking for someone with personality who is bubble and confident and isn't afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes.

Married at First Sight UK will be available to watch on E4 and stream on Channel 4 later this month.

