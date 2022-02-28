The series premiered in Australia on 31st January, so some time has already passed and (spoiler alert) one couple have already left the experiment.

Season 9 of Married at First Sight Australia continues on E4 with a new couple saying "I do". This time round it's Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins' turn to tie the knot.

So, are Sam and Al still together?

Read on for everything you need to know about the couple, and if you want to know if any of the other Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together, then we've got you covered as well!

Who is Samantha Moitzi?

Age: 26

Instagram: @samanthamoitzi

Samantha is a fashion brand manager from Gold Coast, Queensland.

A determined woman who knows what she wants, it will take someone amazing to capture Sam's heart, with ambition, confidence and self-sufficiency in an older man being just a few traits that will turn her head.

Who is Al Perkins?

Age: 25

Instagram: @al.perkinss

Al is a 25-year-old carpenter from Sydney, New South Wales.

Never having had a serious girlfriend or relationship, he knows it’s time to grow up and stand on his own feet. His mum supports his decision to get married – not surprisingly, as she still does his cooking, cleaning and washing.

Are Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins still together?

As far as the show goes, they are still together.

Both Sam and Al decided to stay together at the first and second commitment ceremony, which is a good sign, considering another married couple, Holly and Andrew, bowed out of the experiment early.

Things didn't start off the best for Sam and Al, however.

On their wedding day, Sam was taken aback by Al's vows, in which he referred to Eminem lyrics. And after he performed the worm in front of their guests, she came to the conclusion that he lacks "emotional maturity". Al on the other hand, was very pleased with his new wife, gushing: "I think it's a match made in heaven for sure, I'm happy, she's happy... I don't know if she's happy but I assume she is."

Sam began to warm to Al by their honeymoon, but still wondered if they'd be able to make their relationship last.

Speaking to the cameras, she said: "Al is super fun and he's very beautiful to look at but true love takes a lot more than perfect bone structure. I laughed at his jokes, I think that he's funny... he's super young. I don't think him being young is an issue right now, but we'll see."

However, by the second commitment ceremony, the duo appeared to have ironed out their issues, as they talked to the experts, And they later revealed they'd been intimate with one another for the first time.

We won't know until the series ends whether they're still together outside of the show, but there's a few clues, which suggest that Sam and Al are very much on.

On February 19th, months after filming, Al was spotted out with his co-stars proudly wearing his wedding ring. They are also still following each other on social media, which is a promising sign.

