The two brides never quite saw eye-to-eye during the experiment, with Holly accusing Hannah of flirting with Sionainn Carmichael's groom Ryan Livesey, which she denied. While the pair were constantly at each other's throats, it appears they have made a turn.

Hannah looking towards Holly at the MAFS UK reunion. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, we can share a first look at the pair patching things up.

In the clip (above), Hannah reveals she hasn't spoken to Holly since the experiment, nor received an apology, which she believed was "owed".

As the pair sat down to chat, Hannah was given the room to speak and said: "I just think the way I was treated was pretty s**t. There was moments where I do feel like you were going out of your way to kind of disrespect me and belittle me and try and make me feel like s**t.

"I genuinely don't think I flirted with Alex, I think we were just building a bit of a friendship."

Holly during the Honesty Box. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

After hearing what Hannah had to say, Holly responded and things took an emotional turn as she opened up about feeling insecure.

"I have been through some treacherous s**t in my life, Hannah," she began. "It's not even a personal thing but you did relate a lot to my insecurities where a woman came in and took away my relationship."

She continued: "I hate that I ever made you feel singled out, like I am so sorry for making you feel so vulnerable and hurt. As a person to sit in a room and have to feel like you are being targeted, that is horrible. That is mean girl behaviour and I am so sorry."

While the ladies seem to have patched things up, can the same be said for the other reunions taking place in Monday night's episode? Only time will tell!

The Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special airs Monday 24th February at 9pm on E4.

