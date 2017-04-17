Twitter: @mimibouchard

Canadian Mimi is a lifestyle blogger who's jetted into London to shake things up on the Chelsea cobbles. Single, she's known for her big personality and she's got her sights set on Fredrik. "I have always had a very flirty personality and that might get me into a little bit of trouble," she says, "I had met Fredrik before I started the show and we did have some, you know, chemistry going on so it might ruffle some feathers with Olivia and I."

For any sports fans out there, Mimi is the cousin of tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, who is currently ranked no. 53 and was runner up at Wimbledon in 2014. Does Mimi ever play herself? "Nope, absolutely not. I'm not very sporty."

Described as "more than ready to mingle", Mimi always gets what she wants – so she'll fit in with the Chelsea crowd just fine – and heaven help anyone who tries to interfere. We sense a storm brewing in SW6...

Mimi in her own words:

"I'm Canadian and I moved here a year ago from Toronto. I'm 20 – a baby! – and I own an online magazine and blog. I'm really excited to be on the show because it's an awesome platform – my website is all about women empowerment, and lifestyle.

"I did not know what the show was until about six months ago. I'd never really watched it until I was approached to be on it – but I've not come in blind. If I have my values and my morals, I'm not going to regret everything. I'm a very honest person, I feel very confident and I'm excited to see myself on the big screen – I've never really been on TV before.

"I'm single – I've been in the game a while and I'm looking for a beau. I know I'm young but I've been single for what feels like a long time... I love British men – it's the accent! I'm getting on well with everyone so far – me and Toff are friends, I hang out with the other new girls Daisy and Ella, so it's going well!

"I think that Made in Chelsea is a good opportunity for me to meet my match made in heaven!"

