Made in Chelsea’s Maeva has a plan to stop Verity dating Digby in preview

It looks as though Maeva is definitely set on driving Digby and Verity apart as she breaks down her plan in RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive first-look clip of tonight’s Made in Chelsea episode.

Throughout the ongoing series, we’ve watched Maeva vent her frustrations at Digby for becoming romantically involved with her long-time rival Verity.

In tonight’s episode, Maeva comes up with a plan to split up the London socialites and set Digby up with Made in Chelsea cast member Nicole – although her boyfriend James isn’t too impressed.

In the teaser clip, we see Maeva and James meet Maeva’s parents for lunch, as James talks about Maeva’s “stress and annoyance” around Digby and Verity.

Speaking about herself in the third person, Maeva says: “Maeva, she always has a plan and basically, [I’m] making Digby go on a date with Nicole because I want him to run away from Verity. Sorry, that’s it. This is my plan and I’m going to do it, and it’s going to work.

“And there’s not going to be a big difference between Nicole and Verity if you think about it. They’re both blonde with blue eyes.”

A frustrated James replies: “You should just let Digby and Verity do their crap. You meddling isn’t going to do anything but bring you and I stress.”

Maeva storms off to the bathroom, at which point Maeva’s father cheekily tells James: “Good luck!”

Tonight’s episode will also see Liv and Tristan attempt to reunite Reza and Ruby at an upcoming dinner party.

Made in Chelsea continues this Monday (6th December) at 9pm on E4 – visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.