Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Where is the Made In Chelsea house? Inside the Cotswolds estate where series 21 is filmed

Where is the Made In Chelsea house? Inside the Cotswolds estate where series 21 is filmed

Welcome to... Made In Cotswolds!

STRICTLY EMBARGOED until Sunday, 21st March 2021...Ollie and Gareth...

Published:

By Jo Berry.

Advertisement

The new series of Made In Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday, 29th March at 9pm, and while many of the show’s favourite cast members are back – including a few we haven’t seen in a while like Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey– there is one big change. The MIC gang aren’t actually in Chelsea anymore (for the first five episodes, at least).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the SW3 cast have bubbled up together in a luxurious estate in the Cotswolds countryside. With them all under one roof, expect even more parties, dilemmas and drama than we’ve ever seen before.

Where is the Made In Chelsea home?

The location for the start of the new season of Made In Chelsea is Langley House, a huge manor house in Langley Park with its own outdoor swimming pool in the pretty Oxfordshire countryside.

The grounds are pretty impressive – the cast can horse ride, play tennis on the all-weather court, run topless through the woods (well, Miles does that), or practice their clay pigeon shooting in over 85 acres of parkland – while inside the mansion they can fight over 13 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a drawing room, sitting room, study, breakfast room and formal dining room.

We’re guessing some of the house’s other features will be popular too – such as the hot tub, massage rooms, gym… and the nightclub situated in the cellar. Yes, this house has its own nightclub, complete with bar, DJ station, dance floor and two Club Rooms.

You can check out more details on the house here.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Made in Chelsea

STRICTLY EMBARGOED until Sunday, 21st March 2021...Ollie and Gareth...
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Easter Roast Dinner Box from Donald Russell

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get a Donald Russell Easter Roast Dinner box for £40

Get offer

You might like

Made in Chelsea: Croatia

Where is Made in Chelsea: Croatia filmed? Complete guide to the bars, clubs and beaches in E4’s summer 2018 spin-off

Sam Thompson Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea to resume filming with staycation trip to the country

Sam Thompson, Celebs Go Dating (Channel 4, EH)

Sam Thompson says Made in Chelsea “takes your soul” as he quits after six years

James, Maeva, Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea returns for lashings of summer staycation fun in late September