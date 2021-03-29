Where is the Made In Chelsea house? Inside the Cotswolds estate where series 21 is filmed

By Jo Berry.

The new series of Made In Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday, 29th March at 9pm, and while many of the show’s favourite cast members are back – including a few we haven’t seen in a while like Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey– there is one big change. The MIC gang aren’t actually in Chelsea anymore (for the first five episodes, at least).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the SW3 cast have bubbled up together in a luxurious estate in the Cotswolds countryside. With them all under one roof, expect even more parties, dilemmas and drama than we’ve ever seen before.

Where is the Made In Chelsea home?

The location for the start of the new season of Made In Chelsea is Langley House, a huge manor house in Langley Park with its own outdoor swimming pool in the pretty Oxfordshire countryside.

The grounds are pretty impressive – the cast can horse ride, play tennis on the all-weather court, run topless through the woods (well, Miles does that), or practice their clay pigeon shooting in over 85 acres of parkland – while inside the mansion they can fight over 13 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a drawing room, sitting room, study, breakfast room and formal dining room.

We’re guessing some of the house’s other features will be popular too – such as the hot tub, massage rooms, gym… and the nightclub situated in the cellar. Yes, this house has its own nightclub, complete with bar, DJ station, dance floor and two Club Rooms.

You can check out more details on the house here.

