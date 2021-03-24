Exclusive – Made in Chelsea star Julius teases “fiery” drama ahead of season 21 premiere, watch first-look clip

Next week sees the return of Made in Chelsea, as the reality show airs its 21st series. Where does the time go?

According to Julius Cowdrey, who returns after a three year break, it’s set to be a particularly “fiery” season.

Teasing the drama to come, he says, “This series there are a lot of questions about loyalty and disloyalty. I guess I’m standing on the strong side of loyalty with my friends.

“It gets fiery and there is a lot of heat – I’d forgotten how much! There is, as always, a lot of drama. I know that is classic on the show, but it starts pretty early on and I’m involved in some fiery stuff.”

Speaking about his own personal storyline, he adds that he hopefully has “a bit of romance” in store for viewers but that his big moment in the series concerns standing up for a friend.

“I guess to be honest my main story this series, which can sound boring but it isn’t, is my friendships,” he said. “Some friendships had to be re-checked out and some were brand new. There was, however, a clash with one of my best friends in here.”

Meanwhile, in a first look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, newlyweds Ollie Locke-Locke and Gareth Locke-Locke can be seen discussing their plans to have a baby in the near future.

Asked by Freddie if they want to start a family straight away, Ollie responds, “We’re hoping to get someone pregnant in the next 12 weeks.” Blimey.

Addressing fellow cast member Sophie Hermann he then jokes, “You want to have sex, we need a baby…” to which she responds, “No, this is not how I envisioned my first time this year!”

This series marks the tenth anniversay of the reality series, and will consist of 12 episodes, the first batch of which will see several of the stars decamp to a “swanky rural Cotswolds estate.”

In addition to those mentioned above, cast members set to appear in the series include Liv Bentley, Sam Thompson, Tiffany Watson, Maeva D’Ascanio, Fred Ferrier, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Tristan Phipps, Paris Smith, James Taylor, Emily Blackwell, Harvey Armstrong, Verity Bowditch, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Amelia Mist, while Miles Nazaire, is also making a return to the show.

Meanwhile new faces for the series include Inga Valentiner, Robbie Mullett and Sophie’s new love interest, Tom Zanetti.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday 29th March at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news.