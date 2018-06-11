Charlie and fellow newbie Josh Denzel tip-toed into the villa before any of the Islanders had woken up, and went to soak up some rays by the pool.

Spotting him from the balcony with just a view of his back, Samira immediately said Charlie was her type because he’s blonde.

When they came face to face minutes later, Samira said to Charlie, "I recognise you,” and he replied, "I was waiting for that."

In the Beach Hut, Samira later explained: "So, I know Charlie. I think we matched on a dating app.

"We texted, and then we just never met up and never spoke more. Yeah, it's really strange seeing him in the flesh."

Speaking on a live link on Love Island: Aftersun, Charlie told Caroline Flack: "She slid in the DMs a couple of times... I mean, I think it was a double text and that was it." He also admitted that he didn’t reply.

Muggy.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2