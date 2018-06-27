Yes, seriously! Here's the proof:

The preview shows Laura distraught and in tears on the terrace as she's comforted by Samira and Dani, crying as she has no idea what to do next.

"He told me this is the best first time in a relationship he’s ever had," Laura confesses. "I knew in my heart this was not the best start of a relationship I’ve ever had, but when someone says that to you I’m trying to give him a chance.

"I’m not lying, I’m not being fake - but he was the only person here I fancied so obviously I’m going to go for it. I don’t know what else to do, it’s just so embarrassing. And I really really really liked him, and I was so close to saying back to him that I was falling for him."

All the while Wes and Megan are at the fire pit, getting close. "Would I ever regret anything I said? Absolutely f**king not," asserts Wes. "And I’ve said I’ve fancied you - I’ve been open with Laura, I’ve been open with you and I am happy to crack on with you as a fresh start - as if we came in the villa today."

Megan replies: "I appreciate the massaive risk you’ve taken," to which Wes instantly fires back: "To me it’s not a risk. It’s how I feel."

Later on, the pair are then seen walking through the bedroom in the villa and heading straight past Laura - who's in bed alone - and outside to the day beds where Wes's face says it all:

Understandably the islanders are left looking shocked and bemused with the turn of events - with Ellie audibly gasping!

Not that Megan seems to be worrying about what anyone thinks...

What with a dumping also happening tonight in the villa, tonight's episode looks set to be absolutely unmissable. And not just because it features possibly the snakiest thing we've ever seen on Love Island...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2