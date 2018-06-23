Samira hasn’t had the ideal time in the Love Island villa so far. During the past three weeks on the show, the West End performer hasn’t sparked a single romantic connection and looked destined to be dumped in the most recent recoupling.

However, Samira was saved by new boy Sam, who picked her over fellow islander Rosie. And although Rosie has also been unlucky in love (cough cough Adam), viewers were downright delighted Samira kept her place on the show…