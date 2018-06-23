Love Island viewers can’t hide their relief after last night’s dumping
Audiences couldn't be happier Samira was saved in the recoupling
Samira hasn’t had the ideal time in the Love Island villa so far. During the past three weeks on the show, the West End performer hasn’t sparked a single romantic connection and looked destined to be dumped in the most recent recoupling.
However, Samira was saved by new boy Sam, who picked her over fellow islander Rosie. And although Rosie has also been unlucky in love (cough cough Adam), viewers were downright delighted Samira kept her place on the show…
Some spotted that Alex – who had previously been in a friendship couple with Samira before pairing up with newbie Ellie – couldn’t hide a smile, either.
And although some speculated that Sam only picked Samira to make himself likeable to the public…
…and many were solely mesmerised by Rosie’s exit strut…
…The overwhelming feeling was relief that Samira has another shot at love.
Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2