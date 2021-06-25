Former Love Island stars advise 2021 contestants to “bond” with on-site therapist

Former Love Island contestants have offered advice to the latest line-up entering the Love Island 2021 villa – and perhaps the most important tip is to visit the on-site therapist.

Amy Hart, who took part in the fifth season, encouraged the new Love Island 2021 contestants to establish a “bond” with the therapist ahead of “when things go wrong”.

“I was very anti going to therapy in the villa at first, because I was so scared that if I went they’d think I wasn’t fit to be in there, whereas it’s perfectly fine to use a therapist,” she told BBC News.

“I’d suggest building a bond [with the therapist] whilst everything is good so when things go wrong, that bond is there,” she added.

Ched Uzor, who appeared in season six, agreed with Amy, stressing that there are still misconceptions surrounding therapy.

“People think if you’re doing therapy there must be something really wrong with you… no, there’s not, you’re just trying to better yourself,” he said.

Fellow season six star Shaughna Phillips also warned the new contestants (picked after over 1,000 people applied for Love Island) to expect “nasty” comments and social media trolling.

“You can never prepare for nasty online comments. You can think you’re prepared, but you’re not,” she said.