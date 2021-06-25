Former Love Island stars advise 2021 contestants to “bond” with on-site therapist
Love Island star Amy Hart has urged future contestants to visit the villa therapist.
Published:
Former Love Island contestants have offered advice to the latest line-up entering the Love Island 2021 villa – and perhaps the most important tip is to visit the on-site therapist.
Amy Hart, who took part in the fifth season, encouraged the new Love Island 2021 contestants to establish a “bond” with the therapist ahead of “when things go wrong”.
“I was very anti going to therapy in the villa at first, because I was so scared that if I went they’d think I wasn’t fit to be in there, whereas it’s perfectly fine to use a therapist,” she told BBC News.
“I’d suggest building a bond [with the therapist] whilst everything is good so when things go wrong, that bond is there,” she added.
Ched Uzor, who appeared in season six, agreed with Amy, stressing that there are still misconceptions surrounding therapy.
“People think if you’re doing therapy there must be something really wrong with you… no, there’s not, you’re just trying to better yourself,” he said.
Fellow season six star Shaughna Phillips also warned the new contestants (picked after over 1,000 people applied for Love Island) to expect “nasty” comments and social media trolling.
“You can never prepare for nasty online comments. You can think you’re prepared, but you’re not,” she said.
“The best thing is that when you’re in there, you’re the biggest you’ll be, and you’re away from it [the comments]. So when you’re out, things start to die down.”
Love Island has previously attracted criticism and scrutiny regarding aftercare and have announced revised duty of care protocols for the 2021 season.
Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th 2021. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.