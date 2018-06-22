Northumbria Police said in a statement: "At about 8:27pm yesterday (20th June) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

A tribute to Gradon, who was also a former Miss Great Britain, was aired before Thursday night’s episode of Love Island, and presenter Caroline Flack tweeted that the news was “so very sad”.

Iain Stirling, who does the Love Island voiceover, posted a fond memory of Gradon...

Love Island contestants from the past few years also paid tribute to Gradon and her "one in a million" smile……