Love Island stars pay tribute as former contestant Sophie Gradon dies aged 32
Gradon will be remembered as “a beautiful person with a beautiful soul”
Love Island stars have paid tribute to 2016 contestant Sophie Gradon, who has died at the age of 32.
Gradon's boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, wrote on Facebook: "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always."
Northumbria Police said in a statement: "At about 8:27pm yesterday (20th June) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."
A tribute to Gradon, who was also a former Miss Great Britain, was aired before Thursday night’s episode of Love Island, and presenter Caroline Flack tweeted that the news was “so very sad”.
Iain Stirling, who does the Love Island voiceover, posted a fond memory of Gradon...
Love Island contestants from the past few years also paid tribute to Gradon and her "one in a million" smile……