Although she told them she was relatively settled with Connor, Sophie said she would definitely get to know them - how polite.

But Connor didn't see things that way, and in a confrontation, told her he would "lose his s**t".

It transpires Sophie has also said one of the Lukes is attractive, prompting Connor to yell: "My bird is saying how fit some other geezer is!"

Connor adds later on to Sophie: "It did annoy me because it felt like you were rubbing it in my face."

We all remember this has happened a few times where a new boy has prompted a jealous reaction from Connor.

This latest row causes Sophie to storm off - has she had enough this time?

Elsewhere, one of the Lukes decides to take Leanne Amaning for a breakfast date.

Naturally this doesn't go down well with Mike Boateng, who seems to feel a bit threatened from the whole ordeal.

Love Island recoupling shakes things up (©ITV)

But after previously agreeing to go slow with Leanne, is it the beginning of the end for these two as a new flame ignites?

Later on, there's a recoupling where the girls have to choose who they wants as a partner.

Will one of the original boys find themselves in trouble when the decision comes down to the ladies?

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm