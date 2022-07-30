Love Island fans think show should be shorter than 8 weeks

While for some, eight weeks of fire pit chats, cringeworthy re-couplings and colourful challenges feels as though it's flown by, some RadioTimes.com readers think otherwise.

For the past two months, reality TV fans have been wrapped up in all things Love Island , which returned to ITV2 for its eighth season earlier this summer.

In an exclusive Twitter poll, Love Island fans voted to say that the reality show is too long, with 35.5 per cent of voters thinking that the season should have been a bit shorter.

Indiyah and Dami enjoy a fiesta-themed date in Love Island ITV

The results were incredibly tight however, with 35 per cent saying that the length is "about right" while 29.6 per cent actually said that those eight weeks are "too short".

Since first airing in 2015, Love Island has been a mammoth watch, although over the years the show has grown in length, with the season 1 stretch being just 34 episodes long while the most recent run is set to end on its 56th episode.

Typically, Love Island has aired over the summer months, with most seasons taking place over June and July, however season 6 was the show's first ever winter edition, airing for 44 episodes across January and February.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For those who think Love Island goes on for a bit too long, then you're in luck – the final is set to air on Monday 1st August, with host Laura Whitmore declaring the 2022 winner.

The penultimate episode will air on Sunday night, with viewers hoping that this will be the Meet the Parents episode, which sees the islanders' families enter the villa.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.