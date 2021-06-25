Love Island’s Shannon Singh: “There’s more to me than glamour modelling”

The Love Island 2021 contestants line-up is now confirmed, and it’s only a matter of days before we see the new islanders coupling up and hopefully finding lasting romance.

Advertisement

This year’s series of Love Island, which is being filmed on Mallorca, features influencer and former glamour model Shannon Singh among the contestants.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Shannon says she hopes the series will allow her to prove that there’s more to her than sexy photoshoots.

“I got approached to do the show and I’d just come out of a long term relationship so I thought, ‘Why not just go for it? What have I got to lose?'” she says.

“The glamour aspect of me is great, but there’s so much more to me than that. I did that job when I was younger, when I was about 18 years old, but it’s important for me to try to break the misconceptions people have [of that industry]. People will aways have those perceptions, but I don’t regret anything I’ve done.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, but I’m excited to get on and show everyone who I am.”

While she wants viewers to get to know her properly, and not think of her only as a glamour model, she also says she has happy memories of that time, and would have loved to do the job at the height of its popularity.

“I sometimes wish I was a bit older, so I could have experienced the glory days of glamour, as it was fizzling out when I got into it. But looking back, I can say I was a Page 3 girl. I’ve grown a thick skin, doing what I do, but Love Island is going to be on a much larger scale.”

Laura Whitmore will host the new series of Love Island, which returns following the coronavirus-related cancellation of last summer’s show.

Advertisement

The new series of Love Island begins on ITV2 on Monday night at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.